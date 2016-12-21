Bristol Palin Writes Blog Post Blasti...

Bristol Palin Writes Blog Post Blasting People Who Won't Perform at Trump's Inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MSNBC

Looking for a running list of all the celebrities who reportedly have refused to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration? Sarah Palin's daughter has compiled one - in a snarky blog post where she slams them as "sissies." "If Donald Trump were still just a regular old billionaire and threw a party at Trump Tower in New York City, celebrities would be lined up out the door, and the most famous artists would be pining for a chance to perform," Bristol Palin, 26, wrote on Patheos.com , a faith-based website where she is a regular contributor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 2 min Turk 809
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 3 hr Jurassic World LA 4
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 7 hr Christian Monroy 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr anybody anywhere 20,764
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 10 hr Genl Forrest 42
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 19 hr Macylee722 57
Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person Sat Baddboyfilms News 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC