Bristol Palin Writes Blog Post Blasting People Who Won't Perform at Trump's Inauguration
Looking for a running list of all the celebrities who reportedly have refused to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration? Sarah Palin's daughter has compiled one - in a snarky blog post where she slams them as "sissies." "If Donald Trump were still just a regular old billionaire and threw a party at Trump Tower in New York City, celebrities would be lined up out the door, and the most famous artists would be pining for a chance to perform," Bristol Palin, 26, wrote on Patheos.com , a faith-based website where she is a regular contributor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Turk
|809
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|3 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|4
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|7 hr
|Christian Monroy
|47
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|10 hr
|Genl Forrest
|42
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|Macylee722
|57
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|Sat
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC