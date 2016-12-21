Bristol Palin Writes Blog Post Blasting People Who Won't Perform at Trump's Inauguration

Looking for a running list of all the celebrities who reportedly have refused to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration? Sarah Palin's daughter has compiled one - in a snarky blog post where she slams them as "sissies." "If Donald Trump were still just a regular old billionaire and threw a party at Trump Tower in New York City, celebrities would be lined up out the door, and the most famous artists would be pining for a chance to perform," Bristol Palin, 26, wrote on Patheos.com , a faith-based website where she is a regular contributor.

