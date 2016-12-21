Adele sparks rumors she's wed
The 'Hello' hitmaker set tongues wagging on Wednesday when she flashed her new plain gold band on her ring finger - sending rumors that she had tied the knot in a secret ceremony over the festive season into overdrive - as she picked up some tasty food from a health store in Beverly Hills, California. Although the 28-year-old singer is yet to confirm her new marital status, it won't come as too much of a surprise to fans if she is now married because it was believed she and her longtime partner Simon Konecki were planning to get hitched during the Christmas holidays so his nine-year-old daughter, from a previous relationship, could have a role in the top-secret nuptials.
