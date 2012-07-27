a Nashvillea returns with transgender...

a Nashvillea returns with transgender actress, new plot lines

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

In this July 27, 2012 file photo, cast members Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere attend the "Nashville" panel at the Disney ABC TCA Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cancelled by ABC after four seasons, the new season of a sA - AoNashvillea sA - A1 on CMT, which begins Jan. 5, 2017, aims to reflect more diversity in both the music and the cast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 35 min Okra 26
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 45
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,748
its a fact 4 hr afriend 4
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 5 hr Truffles5450 2
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 7 hr Chase Private Client 2
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 10 hr Joan 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,158 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,366

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC