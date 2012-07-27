a Nashvillea returns with transgender actress, new plot lines

In this July 27, 2012 file photo, cast members Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere attend the "Nashville" panel at the Disney ABC TCA Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cancelled by ABC after four seasons, the new season of a sA - AoNashvillea sA - A1 on CMT, which begins Jan. 5, 2017, aims to reflect more diversity in both the music and the cast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.