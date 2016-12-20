2017 Grammys To Honor Bet Ceo Debra Lee

THE RECORDING ACADEMY TO HONOR BET NETWORKS CHAIRMAN AND CEO DEBRA L. LEE WITH THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO INDUSTRY ICONS AWARD AT THE 2017 PRE-GRAMMY GALA LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annual Celebration Will Take Place On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, At The Beverly Hilton Hotel On The Eve Of The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Clive Davis and The Recording Academy will present the annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the evening preceding the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.