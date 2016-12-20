2017 Grammys To Honor Bet Ceo Debra Lee
THE RECORDING ACADEMY TO HONOR BET NETWORKS CHAIRMAN AND CEO DEBRA L. LEE WITH THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO INDUSTRY ICONS AWARD AT THE 2017 PRE-GRAMMY GALA LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annual Celebration Will Take Place On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, At The Beverly Hilton Hotel On The Eve Of The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Clive Davis and The Recording Academy will present the annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the evening preceding the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|39 min
|The Golden Bear
|9
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|George Patterson
|86
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|8 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
|its a fact
|Dec 19
|ilove Uranus
|1
|If Hillary Clinton wore EarPiece during Benghaz... (Nov '15)
|Dec 18
|Reggie
|3
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 18
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC