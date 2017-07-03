Party like it's 1776 on the Tavern at...

Party like it's 1776 on the Tavern at the Sun Inn's patio, opening July 4

Head to historic Bethlehem and celebrate the Fourth of July in true revolutionary-style at the opening preview party of the Tavern at the Sun Inn's North Green Patio, 3-10 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant, which opened Dec. 8 in the mid-18th century building at 556 Main St., recently acquired its full liquor license, allowing the restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages in all of its dining rooms and on its brick and stone patio.

