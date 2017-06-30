Nurse stabbed at Pennsylvania hospital...
Police in Bethlehem said the male nurse was stabbed at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg. A hospital spokesman said Saturday morning that he was listed in stable condition.
