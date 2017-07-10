Cannibalizing casinos an example of h...

Cannibalizing casinos an example of how not to grow jobs and revenue

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Philly.com

Most of us have seen economic cannibals in action at local shopping malls and cities, where new Starbucks and Gap stores are built too quickly and too close together to their existing stores. Thus, the new stores don't gain sales from new customers but instead shift sales from the old store to the new one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,558,852
News New Jersey man charged with raping boy in Allen... 14 min weaponX 5
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr weaponX 314,802
News The best ways to cook asparagus Mon weaponX 21
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) Mon weaponX 178
News Stabbing case dismissed after victim, witness d... Mon weaponX 1
News Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09) Jul 9 Liberal Don 142
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC