Cannibalizing casinos an example of how not to grow jobs and revenue
Most of us have seen economic cannibals in action at local shopping malls and cities, where new Starbucks and Gap stores are built too quickly and too close together to their existing stores. Thus, the new stores don't gain sales from new customers but instead shift sales from the old store to the new one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,558,852
|New Jersey man charged with raping boy in Allen...
|14 min
|weaponX
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|weaponX
|314,802
|The best ways to cook asparagus
|Mon
|weaponX
|21
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|178
|Stabbing case dismissed after victim, witness d...
|Mon
|weaponX
|1
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|Jul 9
|Liberal Don
|142
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC