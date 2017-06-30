Bethlehem mounted unit throwing open ...

Bethlehem mounted unit throwing open barn doors for the public

Sunday Jul 2

Bethlehem 's police horses have been enjoying their new home for a few months, and now it's the public's turn to check out the new digs. Grey , Asa , George and Pharaoh moved in in May, and have been enjoying a new stable and wide-open pastures.

