Bethlehem mounted unit throwing open barn doors for the public
Bethlehem 's police horses have been enjoying their new home for a few months, and now it's the public's turn to check out the new digs. Grey , Asa , George and Pharaoh moved in in May, and have been enjoying a new stable and wide-open pastures.
