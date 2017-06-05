Wheelies, wild riding began miles bef...

Wheelies, wild riding began miles before deadly Rt. 22 crash, witness says

Read more: NJ.com

The wild motorcycle riding that police say ended Thursday with a biker being fatally injured began long before the Easton crash, a witness says. "I first saw them as I was getting on 22 East from Airport Road," said Jacinda Deremer Reuter, of Forks Township.

