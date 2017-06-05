Wheelies, wild riding began miles before deadly Rt. 22 crash, witness says
The wild motorcycle riding that police say ended Thursday with a biker being fatally injured began long before the Easton crash, a witness says. "I first saw them as I was getting on 22 East from Airport Road," said Jacinda Deremer Reuter, of Forks Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|sonicfilter
|1,540,048
|Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07)
|9 min
|weaponX
|36
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 min
|weaponX
|314,482
|3-year-old wakes from nap, goes for a city stroll
|32 min
|weaponX
|2
|New York Gyro opens on Allentown's Seventh Street
|7 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|8 hr
|weaponX
|20
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|8 hr
|weaponX
|21
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC