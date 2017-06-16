What's eating this reader's petunias?
Q: I have been having a real problem with petunias the last couple of years and was so disappointed that I didn't plant any last year other than one of the superbells , and I lost that one also. It seems no matter what I do, whether I plant them in hanging baskets or in the ground, or I buy new potting soil or scrub all my pots, my petunias are devoured by worms that turn the color of the flower they are feasting on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,545,107
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|314,609
|Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017
|1 hr
|Richard Kranium
|8
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|weaponX
|137
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|2 hr
|weaponX
|20
|Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ...
|2 hr
|weaponX
|8
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|6 hr
|schiz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC