Valley Preferred Cycling Center kicks off concert series, looking to do more and bigger shows
Lehigh Valley classic rock and party band Wicked Beaver was playing the first show in a new series of summer concerts at Valley Preferred Cycling Center, the velodrome in Upper Macungie Township, on Friday, but the velodrome's Tyler Trumbauer was thinking of the possibilities. "We're trying to show people this facility can have more than bicycling," said Trumbauer, the velodrome's public relations and communications assistant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Susanm
|1,542,143
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|weaponX
|314,484
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|20 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|Fri
|weaponX
|34
|Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017
|Thu
|weaponX
|7
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|Thu
|weaponX
|43
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|Thu
|weaponX
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC