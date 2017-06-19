Val Kilmer's passion project is a one-man Mark Twain show

Kilmer's portrayal of Twain focuses on the author's harsh criticism of Christian Science's founder and it's great Have you ever seen a movie so good that it makes you want to see another one just like it? That was my reaction to "Cinema Twain," a 90-minute film for which Val Kilmer served the director, writer and star. As he later explained during a Q&A session with audience members at Arts Quest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, this was a passion project of his stretching back to the beginning of last decade.

