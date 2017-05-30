United Way of the Greater Lehigh Vall...

United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley Day of Caring set for June 21

For the past 100 years, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley has fought for everyone in the community and created opportunities for a better life for all. United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley is rallying hundreds of volunteers throughout the community on June 21 for the 25th annual Day of Caring, an event that mobilizes the caring power of volunteers to make a meaningful impact in the Greater Lehigh Valley -- where many live, work and play.

Bethlehem, PA

