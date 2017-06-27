Uncomfortable summer heat makes peopl...

Uncomfortable summer heat makes people moody and unhelpful, new research finds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Associate professor Liuba Belkin of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Maryam Kouchaki, assistant professor at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, conclude in a new study, that when when it's uncomfortably hot, we're less likely to be helpful or "prosocial." In an interview with Quartz , lead author Belkin said, "The point of our study is that ambient temperature affects individual states that shape emotional and behavioral reactions, so people help less in an uncomfortable environment, whatever the reason they come up with to justify why they cannot do."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Bob53 1,550,473
News Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea 10 hr weaponX 7
News Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ... 10 hr weaponX 14
News Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09) 15 hr weaponX 138
News Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet... Tue weaponX 13
News Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11) Tue weaponX 41
News Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ... Tue weaponX 12
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,278 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC