Tonight's Barenaked Ladies concert at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks moved inside Musikfest Cafe

Tonight's concert by Canadian alt-rockers Barenaked Ladies, scheduled for Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem, has been moved inside Musikfest Caf at ArtsQuest Center, it was just announced. The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for severe weather throughout the late afternoon and evening.

