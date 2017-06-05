This Bethlehem convenience store want...

This Bethlehem convenience store wants to sell beer

The convenience store chain is asking Bethlehem City Council to approve a liquor license transfer that would allow the store to sell beer for takeout as well as for in-store consumption, according to a letter sent to the city. There are no liquor licenses available in the city, so Turkey Hill wants to transfer a restaurant liquor license from Morici's Inc., 218 Cattell St. in Easton, to the store at 1140 Hellertown Road in the city, according to a form submitted to the city.

