This Bethlehem convenience store wants to sell beer
The convenience store chain is asking Bethlehem City Council to approve a liquor license transfer that would allow the store to sell beer for takeout as well as for in-store consumption, according to a letter sent to the city. There are no liquor licenses available in the city, so Turkey Hill wants to transfer a restaurant liquor license from Morici's Inc., 218 Cattell St. in Easton, to the store at 1140 Hellertown Road in the city, according to a form submitted to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,541,329
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|6 min
|weaponX
|8
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|11 min
|weaponX
|32
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|1 hr
|schizoaffective
|42
|Pa. mom sentenced after allowing 13-year-old to...
|22 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Attorney General charges 13 in LV...
|Wed
|weaponX
|1
|Allentown Plaque Honoring Morning Call Editor S... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|weaponX
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC