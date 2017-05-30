These 4 empty spaces in Nazareth could bloom into restaurants

Nazareth 's downtown manager has a goal to fill empty storefronts by the end of the year with some new dining options. Stephanie Varone is eying four specific locations for new business ventures -- the site of the former Koehlers Pharmacy, 35 Belvidere St.; the Nazareth Furniture building, 75 S. Main St.; the Nazareth National Bank building, 76 S. Main St.; and Nazareth Run Inn, 57 S. Main St. At least one of the options is being fast-tracked to house a long-awaited brewpub by September.

