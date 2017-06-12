Successful Aging Expo: Free day of talks, health screenings in Bethlehem
The Morning Call will host its first Successful Aging Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center. The Morning Call will host its first Successful Aging Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center.
