Successful Aging Expo: Free day of talks, health screenings in Bethlehem

The Morning Call will host its first Successful Aging Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center. The Morning Call will host its first Successful Aging Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.