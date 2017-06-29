Strong Convenience Store Sales Fuel R...

Strong Convenience Store Sales Fuel Retailer Optimism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Auto Channel

ALEXANDRIA, Va. June 29, 2017 ; Convenience store sales grew during the first half of 2017, and retailers are even more optimistic about sales for the second half of the year, according to the results of the latest NACS quarterly survey of convenience retailers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Sunnier 1,551,265
News New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A... 7 hr weaponX 2
News Motorcycle lover to be buried in his Harley-Dav... 10 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 3
weaponX is just silly rabbit 12 hr weaponX 31
News Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea 18 hr weaponX 9
News Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ... Wed weaponX 14
News Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09) Wed weaponX 138
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC