Strong Convenience Store Sales Fuel Retailer Optimism
ALEXANDRIA, Va. June 29, 2017 ; Convenience store sales grew during the first half of 2017, and retailers are even more optimistic about sales for the second half of the year, according to the results of the latest NACS quarterly survey of convenience retailers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Sunnier
|1,551,265
|New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A...
|7 hr
|weaponX
|2
|Motorcycle lover to be buried in his Harley-Dav...
|10 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|12 hr
|weaponX
|31
|Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea
|18 hr
|weaponX
|9
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|Wed
|weaponX
|14
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|weaponX
|138
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC