Senior Opens scheduled for Nebraska, Pennsylvania courses
The U.S. Golf Association has announced that Omaha Country Club in Nebraska and Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania will host the 2021 and 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championships, respectively. The USGA said in a news release Monday that the 2021 Senior Open will run July 8-11 at the Omaha course and will be the second Senior Open and second USGA championship held there.
