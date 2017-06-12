Review: 'Twelveness' by Crowded Kitchen Players is absorbing

Syd Stauffer is Gertrud Schoenberg , Stephanie Gawalas Walsh is Ginger Rogers, Robert Salsburg is Arnold Schoenberg and Ryan MacNamara is George Gershwin in 'Twelveness,' written by Charlie Barnett and presented by Crowded Kitchen Players at the Ice House in Bethlehem. Syd Stauffer is Gertrud Schoenberg , Stephanie Gawalas Walsh is Ginger Rogers, Robert Salsburg is Arnold Schoenberg and Ryan MacNamara is George Gershwin in 'Twelveness,' written by Charlie Barnett and presented by Crowded Kitchen Players at the Ice House in Bethlehem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.