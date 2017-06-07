Review: 'Blood Brothers' is superb at...

Review: 'Blood Brothers' is superb at Pa. Playhouse

Mrs. Johnstone, played by Heather Reese, with Danny Wayne, played by Brett Oliveira, in 'Blood Brothers' at the Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem through June 18. Mrs. Johnstone, played by Heather Reese, with Danny Wayne, played by Brett Oliveira, in 'Blood Brothers' at the Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem through June 18. "Blood Brothers" reveals its ending in the opening scene, but it keeps you wondering how it will get there. This British musical, which opened on Broadway in 1993 after a successful run on London's West End, has a story almost like a fairy tale.

