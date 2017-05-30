Quiet, hard worker: 18-year-old killed in Route 22 motorcycle crash remembered
Robert Parvin, at 18, had already found himself a potential career as a commercial truck driver when his life was cut short. Robert Parvin is seen in his senior photo from Liberty High School, where he was a 2016 graduate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,539,076
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|34 min
|weaponX
|314,452
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|15
|Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|35
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|16
|The old Butztown Hotel (May '08)
|Sat
|Gordon
|19
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC