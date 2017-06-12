PAL, restaurants continue fundraising...

PAL, restaurants continue fundraising for family of detective killed in crash

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Jersey Journal

SUMMIT -- The city's Police Athletic League is teaming up with two restaurants in the continuing effort to raise funds for the family of the late police Detective Matthew Tarentino. Piattino Bistro and the Office Tavern and Grill will donate 15 percent of all their sales from June 15 to Tarentino's family.

