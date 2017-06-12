PAL, restaurants continue fundraising for family of detective killed in crash
SUMMIT -- The city's Police Athletic League is teaming up with two restaurants in the continuing effort to raise funds for the family of the late police Detective Matthew Tarentino. Piattino Bistro and the Office Tavern and Grill will donate 15 percent of all their sales from June 15 to Tarentino's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,543,327
|Allentown man seeks son's rapist
|1 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Lonely old man seeks friends
|1 hr
|weaponX
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|weaponX
|314,490
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|weaponX
|1,087
|Did you swim nude in high school?
|13 hr
|Sir Arghur
|1
|Bottled Water Recall (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|weaponX
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC