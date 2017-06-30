Pa. approves pot dispensaries in these 2 Lehigh Valley neighborhoods
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday announced that it has granted 27 permits to companies to operate medical marijuana dispensaries. GuadCo LLC, which will operate under the dispensary name Keystone Canna Remedies, lists its primary dispensary street address at 1309 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem, according to Department of Health documents released Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Magee
|1,552,918
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|37 min
|My62nana
|139
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Tick Jackson
|314,758
|Banana Joes reopened!!!!
|1 hr
|Wesley Magee
|1
|The best ways to cook asparagus
|1 hr
|Randy
|16
|Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea
|1 hr
|Kyle
|21
|Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr...
|1 hr
|Clint Taurus
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC