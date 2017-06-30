Pa. approves pot dispensaries in thes...

Pa. approves pot dispensaries in these 2 Lehigh Valley neighborhoods

Thursday Jun 29

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday announced that it has granted 27 permits to companies to operate medical marijuana dispensaries. GuadCo LLC, which will operate under the dispensary name Keystone Canna Remedies, lists its primary dispensary street address at 1309 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem, according to Department of Health documents released Thursday.

