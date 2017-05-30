Motorcycle rider in fatal Cemetery Cu...

Motorcycle rider in fatal Cemetery Curve crash identified

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office on Friday morning identified the 18-year-old Bethlehem man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon on Easton 's Cemetery Curve. The wreck happened about 4:35 p.m. on Route 22 East between the 13th Street and Fourth Street interchanges.

