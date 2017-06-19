Man who jumped from ambulance, ran na...

Man who jumped from ambulance, ran naked to river turns up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

A Palmer Township man who jumped out of an ambulance on Friday afternoon in Freemansburg and shed his hospital gown while running toward the Lehigh River has turned up in Warren County, police report. Trevor Atkinson, who is in his mid 20s, was being taken just before 1:30 p.m. from St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem Township to another hospital when he bolted along Freemansburg Avenue near the baseball fields, Freemansburg police Chief Jonathan Itterly said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min JCPete 1,547,136
News Two executives with Allentown contracts plead g... 2 hr weaponX 1
News The best ways to cook asparagus 3 hr weaponX 4
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Tue weaponX 161
News Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr... Mon weaponX 7
News Statewide Latino outreach gets Allentown direct... (Apr '07) Jun 18 weaponX 3
News Teacher charged with sex assault (Jan '08) Jun 18 Maltamon 33
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC