Man who jumped from ambulance, ran naked to river turns up

A Palmer Township man who jumped out of an ambulance on Friday afternoon in Freemansburg and shed his hospital gown while running toward the Lehigh River has turned up in Warren County, police report. Trevor Atkinson, who is in his mid 20s, was being taken just before 1:30 p.m. from St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem Township to another hospital when he bolted along Freemansburg Avenue near the baseball fields, Freemansburg police Chief Jonathan Itterly said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.