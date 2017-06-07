Lubrizol Unveils $60M Expansion Plan

Lubrizol Unveils $60M Expansion Plan

Lubrizol LifeSciences is spending $60 million on new product solutions, capacity expansion and additional cGMP manufacturing, the company announced. It says these investments will bolster its excipients, polymers, drug formulation and manufacturing, and medical device contract manufacturing capabilities at Lubrizol LifeSciences' global facilities.

