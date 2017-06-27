Low Cut Connie release music video for 'Dirty Water'
Philadelphia rockers Low Cut Connie have seen a plethora of praise for their new studio album Dirty Pictures , which was recently named as one of the best albums of 2017 so far by Rolling Stone. The 10 track release was recorded on analog tape at Memphis' Ardent Studios with the help of engineers Adam Hill and David Chale.
