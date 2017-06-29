Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVi...

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie add L.A. and New York concerts to their duo tour

Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

Fleetwood Mac 's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie kicked off their first-ever tour as a duo last week in support of their recently released self-titled collaborative album. The North American trek is plotted out through an August 11 show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the two longtime band mates also have just added a pair of new concerts at famous venues on opposite sides of the U.S. -- on August 2 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and August 10 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Bethlehem, PA

