Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie add L.A. and New York concerts to their duo tour
Fleetwood Mac 's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie kicked off their first-ever tour as a duo last week in support of their recently released self-titled collaborative album. The North American trek is plotted out through an August 11 show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the two longtime band mates also have just added a pair of new concerts at famous venues on opposite sides of the U.S. -- on August 2 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and August 10 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
