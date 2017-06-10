Lehigh Valley well represented at Tony Awards

Santo Loquasto, a veteran costume and scene designer who grew up in Easton, has a chance to win more Tony Awards. Loquasto has been nominated for two 2017 Tony Awards: Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Costume Design of a Musical for his work on "Hello, Dolly!" Born in Wilkes-Barre, Loquasto has been a prolific contributor to Broadway for more than four decades.

