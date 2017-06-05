Lee's Diner in West Manchester struggles toa
Lee's Diner in York Co. sits at dangerous crossroads of nostalgia and modern expectations The restaurant has failed four health inspections in a row.
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Realtime
|1,540,554
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|54 min
|Bait Station
|26
|Attorney General charges 13 in LV...
|58 min
|weaponX
|1
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|13 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Allentown Plaque Honoring Morning Call Editor S... (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|19 hr
|weaponX
|22
|Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07)
|Tue
|weaponX
|36
