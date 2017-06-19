How these Pa. lawmakers plan to bring fairness to elections
State Rep. Steve Samuelson has introduced House Bill 722 to change the legislative redistricting process. "If you have a competitive district, the person elected to that seat is more likely to be responsive to the entire community, not just one extreme or the other," says Samuelson, D-Northampton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|57 min
|weaponX
|161
|Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr...
|12 hr
|weaponX
|7
|Statewide Latino outreach gets Allentown direct... (Apr '07)
|Sun
|weaponX
|3
|Teacher charged with sex assault (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Maltamon
|33
|Bethlehem Man Raped 12-Year Old Boy, Police Say
|Sun
|Maltamon
|2
|Theater: 'For Colored Girls ' celebrates diversity
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|Jun 12
|weaponX
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC