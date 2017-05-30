Funeral set for police officer killed...

Funeral set for police officer killed in highway crash

A New Jersey police officer killed in a car crash on his way to work will be laid to rest Monday. A burial Mass is set for 10 a.m. Monday for Summit police Officer Matthew Tarentino and flags in the state will be flown at half-staff.

