Free and easy: No-cost summer events ...

Free and easy: No-cost summer events in the Lehigh Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Morning Call

There are so many summer events in the Lehigh Valley, and many won't cost you a dime. Here is a list of free things to do, and check the Go Guide calendar weekly for more events: SABOR! LATIN FESTIVAL: ArtsQuest's annual celebration of Latin arts and culture is Friday through Sunday at the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RiccardoFire 1,549,608
News Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11) 2 hr Claylick 40
News Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ... 4 hr weaponX 11
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... 4 hr weaponX 1
weaponX is just silly rabbit 13 hr Muhamd the Profart 28
News Pa. man accused of showing up drunk at work get... 14 hr Wow123434 1
News Allentown mayor vetoes bill putting term limits... 18 hr weaponX 6
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC