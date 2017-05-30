Fleeing hit-and-run driver caused deadly Easton wreck, cops say
A woman died Friday after a three-vehicle crash in Easton that began with a hit-and-run crash a mile or so away, city police said. A woman was driving a gray sedan carrying a male passenger just before 11:30 a.m. when she was involved a crash in the 300 block of Larry Holmes Drive, Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|26 min
|No Surprize
|1,538,528
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|52 min
|Choicerocks
|314,422
|Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|Maltamon
|32
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|6 hr
|Elmer Fudd
|10
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|No fat chicks
|62
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Stink bugs 0
|39
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|11 hr
|schizoaffective
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC