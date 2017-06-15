Ex-Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins, Emmy-winning comedian Judy...
Henry Rollins, the former front man for the hardcore punk band Black Flag who has reinvented himself as a rock raconteur, spoken-word artist and actor, will perform at Musikfest Caf at ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem, it was announced. Rollins, hailed as a punk rock icon for his years as lead vocalist of Black Flag and Rollins Band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept 10. Tickets will be $29 and $34.
