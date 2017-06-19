Drugs spotted outside McDonald's lead to $28K in heroin, cops say
A Bethlehem man was spotted by city police allegedly holding and examining a bag of heroin Wednesday afternoon outside a McDonald's on South Side. Police trailed 35-year-old Pedro Antonio Ortiz from the restaurant at 442 Wyandotte St. to a suspected drug deal about 3 p.m. near Dakotah and Hoch streets, according to court records.
