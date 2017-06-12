Driver flees 3-car crash in traffic on Route 22, cops say

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle is stopped due to a crash about 2:40 p.m. June 13, 2017, on the right, westbound shoulder of Route 22, just east of Route 512 in Bethlehem Township. A three-vehicle crash on the eastbound side about an hour later about Route 512 led to one driver suffering a minor injury and receiving a citation, according to state police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.