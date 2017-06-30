Driver arrested 3 months after Route ...

Driver arrested 3 months after Route 22 chase that reached 120 mph

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: NJ.com

A man accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase on Route 22, and then running away after crashing, has been arrested three months after the incident . Pennsylvania State Police have been looking for Nikolas Erik Davis, of Allentown, since the early morning chase on March 18, which began at the 378 interchange in Bethlehem and ended in Wilson Borough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,552,181
News The best ways to cook asparagus 24 min weaponX 15
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Choicerocks 314,745
News County eyes N.J. rail extension to area (Nov '08) 4 hr guest NOT a townie 70
News Severed-hand burglary accomplice takes plea deal 10 hr weaponX 4
News Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea 12 hr weaponX 16
News Lehigh Valley gets two medical marijuana dispen... 22 hr weaponX 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC