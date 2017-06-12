Child porn suspect is 1st arrest announced by new Bethlehem Internet squad

The new Bethlehem police Internet Crimes Against Children unit aims to effectively respond to and combat online internet enticement of children by sexual predators, the proliferation of child exploitation, child obscenity and child pornography. Investigators assigned to the unit will target individuals who traffic or engage in the business of child victimization, exploitation and pornography, police Chief Mark DiLuzio said June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.