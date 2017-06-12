Child porn suspect is 1st arrest anno...

Child porn suspect is 1st arrest announced by new Bethlehem Internet squad

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: NJ.com

The new Bethlehem police Internet Crimes Against Children unit aims to effectively respond to and combat online internet enticement of children by sexual predators, the proliferation of child exploitation, child obscenity and child pornography. Investigators assigned to the unit will target individuals who traffic or engage in the business of child victimization, exploitation and pornography, police Chief Mark DiLuzio said June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 min y u wanna lie lik... 314,623
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Julia 1,545,571
News Teacher charged with sex assault (Jan '08) 48 min Maltamon 33
Bethlehem Man Raped 12-Year Old Boy, Police Say 51 min Maltamon 2
News Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr... 10 hr Zeeeee 2
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 10 hr Dudley 1,089
Smelling boys' bums 10 hr Bob 5
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,841,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC