Bethlehem woman allegedly bites officer in cathedral
City police at 11:10 a.m. Sunday were called to the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, 321 Wyandotte St., for a reported disturbance inside the church. Two male parishioners reported Butz was creating a scene in front of other parishioners and several children.
