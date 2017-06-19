Bethlehem school board backs lowest a...

Bethlehem school board backs lowest average tax hike in years

19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Bethlehem Area School District tax bills will rise 1.24 percent on average, a tax hike that the superintendent says is the lowest in 25 years. But the news is not good for the 20 percent of district residents in Lehigh County, who are seeing an almost 6.7 percent tax hike largely due to a state calculation change.

