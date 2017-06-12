Bethlehem police looking for witnesse...

Bethlehem police looking for witnesses to officer-involved crash

Monday

Bethlehem police are looking for witnesses to an officer-involved crash Sunday night in the west side of the city. A marked Bethlehem police vehicle was involved in a crash with a sedan about 10 p.m. at Union Boulevard and Eighth Avenue.

