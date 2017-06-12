Bethlehem police looking for witnesses to officer-involved crash
Bethlehem police are looking for witnesses to an officer-involved crash Sunday night in the west side of the city. A marked Bethlehem police vehicle was involved in a crash with a sedan about 10 p.m. at Union Boulevard and Eighth Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,544,230
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|North Country
|314,491
|Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ...
|3 hr
|Gordy Glans
|2
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|3 hr
|Gordy Glans
|15
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|6 hr
|truth b toleded
|39
|Teacher charged with sex assault (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|post that make yo...
|32
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|weaponX
|1,089
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC