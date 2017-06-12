Bethlehem kindergartners make stunnin...

Bethlehem kindergartners make stunning strides in reading

When Bethlehem Area School District's top leaders set a goal of having all students reading on grade level by the end of third grade, they knew they needed to start with their youngest students. Now, two years into universal full-day kindergarten and intensive literacy training for teachers and principals, administrators are floored by the results they're seeing.

