Barenaked Ladies singer Ed Robertson recalls seeing Hitchcock film at ...
Canadian rock band The Barenaked Ladies has never performed on Bethlehem's SteelStacks campus, where it has a show at 7:30 p.m. Monday that kicks off the paid-ticket Yuengling Summer Concert Series at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks. It seems that when Barenaked Ladies -- best known for its late 1990s hits "One Week," "It's All Been Done" and "Pinch Me" - played Sands Bethlehem Event Center in 2013, Robertson spent some of his off time exploring Bethlehem and stumbled on SteelStacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Earl
|1,544,627
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|North Country
|314,505
|Man gets prison for $372K theft to impressa
|1 hr
|schitz
|3
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|2 hr
|weaponX
|18
|Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ...
|2 hr
|weaponX
|6
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|13 hr
|weaponX
|42
|Teacher charged with sex assault (Jan '08)
|Tue
|post that make yo...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC