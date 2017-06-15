Barenaked Ladies singer Ed Robertson ...

Barenaked Ladies singer Ed Robertson recalls seeing Hitchcock film at ...

Canadian rock band The Barenaked Ladies has never performed on Bethlehem's SteelStacks campus, where it has a show at 7:30 p.m. Monday that kicks off the paid-ticket Yuengling Summer Concert Series at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks. It seems that when Barenaked Ladies -- best known for its late 1990s hits "One Week," "It's All Been Done" and "Pinch Me" - played Sands Bethlehem Event Center in 2013, Robertson spent some of his off time exploring Bethlehem and stumbled on SteelStacks.

