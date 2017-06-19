Another teachers union agrees to shor...

Another teachers union agrees to short contract amid uncertainty

Recognizing Pennsylvania's rocky state finances and legislative uncertainty, Bethlehem Area School District teachers have inked a new two-year contract. The school board approved the agreement at Monday night's special board meeting where directors also passed the 2017-18 budget.

