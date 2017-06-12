'Acts of kindness' requested to honor...

'Acts of kindness' requested to honor Summit police detective killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

SUMMIT -- After city police Detective Matthew Tarentino died in a car crash last month , leaders from Summit and his hometown of Somerville told story after story of his dedicated service to the two communities. Now Summit police Chief Robert Weck is urging residents to carry on Tarentino's service through random acts of kindness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,545,051
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 23 min cpeter1313 314,603
News Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ... 1 hr Sally Scrotum 7
weaponX is just silly rabbit 1 hr ratedX 19
News Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ... 1 hr schiz 5
News Driver with 4 pending DUI cases gets 5th case t... 15 hr weaponX 5
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... Thu weaponX 44
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC