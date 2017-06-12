'Acts of kindness' requested to honor Summit police detective killed in crash
SUMMIT -- After city police Detective Matthew Tarentino died in a car crash last month , leaders from Summit and his hometown of Somerville told story after story of his dedicated service to the two communities. Now Summit police Chief Robert Weck is urging residents to carry on Tarentino's service through random acts of kindness.
