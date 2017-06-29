2nd Bethlehem man facing homicide charges in a zombie-druga killing
Charged is Charles Anthony Yocum, 32, of the 1400 block of Sixth Street in Bethlehem. His co-defendant, James Heimbach, 30, of the 900 block of East Sixth Street in Bethlehem, previously was charged with one count homicide and remains incarcerated at Northampton County Prison, awaiting possible trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,551,039
|New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A...
|3 hr
|weaponX
|2
|Motorcycle lover to be buried in his Harley-Dav...
|5 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|7 hr
|weaponX
|31
|Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea
|13 hr
|weaponX
|9
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|Wed
|weaponX
|14
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|weaponX
|138
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC