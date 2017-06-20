20 Bethlehem area seniors honored for...

20 Bethlehem area seniors honored for top grades

The Bethlehem Area School District high school seniors honored in Monday's signing ceremony didn't have the highest batting averages or points scored. The 20 Freedom and Liberty high school students gathered in the district's education center boasted the 10 highest grade point averages in each of their senior classes.

